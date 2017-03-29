Kelly points to workrate 29 March 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly believes that their workrate could be the key to survival in Division 1B.

The O’Moore County take on Kerry in the relegation play-off on Saturday evening, with the losers dropping down to NHL 2A next year.

Last weekend, Laois pushed Wexford all the way in the last group game of the campaign and there were enough positives in that for Kelly to be optimistic ahead of Saturday’s clash at O’Moore Park.

Kelly liked what he saw against Wexford and he told the Leinster Express that more of the same would help them to survival.

“The lads fought hard, our hooks and blocks and tackles were way up on what they were the last day,” said Kelly.

“When we went back and reviewed the Limerick game, we just gave them the freedom of O’Moore Park, and you can’t do that against top quality sides, and we have to work a bit harder than we did on previous days.”