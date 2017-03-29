Creedon in positive mood 29 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois manager Peter Creedon believes that his charges are improving every week.

Last weekend’s win over Longford keeps the O’Moore County’s chances of avoiding relegation very much alive as they prepare for the final round this Sunday.

Neighbours Offaly will provide the opposition this weekend and a win for Laois coupled with either Louth defeating Sligo or Longford beating Antrim will see Laois maintain their Division Three status.

Creedon is eager for his side to continue their improvement as they prepare for the championship.

“We have been making mistakes, there is no doubt about that, but we are heading in the right direction,” Creedon told the Leinster Express.

“We’re trying to build a panel and build on a style of football that might benefit us in the championship.”