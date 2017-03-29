Hogan leaves Ballyea on a high 29 March 2017





Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

All-Ireland Club finalists Ballyea are on the look-out for a new senior hurling manager following the departure of Robbie Hogan after five years.

Hogan, who guided Tony Kelly & Co to a first ever Clare SHC success as well as Munster glory, announced his decision yesterday on Clare FM.

“It's the toughest text I've had to send in the last five years,” he said.

“I'm self-employed and the family is growing up around you. They've been my greatest supporters the last five years. Now it's my turn to turn around and give the same support to them.”

Ballyea came up short in the Tommy Moore Cup decider against Cuala on St Patrick's Day but Hogan has backed his former troops to go one step further in the future.

“This opinion that they'll never get back there again is rubbish to me. There are no limits to what these guys can achieve.”

Hogan's second-in-command, Fergal Hegarty, is the front-runner to replace him.