Lilywhites in Ring mode 29 March 2017





Kildare hurling manager Joe Quaid Kildare hurling manager Joe Quaid

The focus for Kildare hurlers is now firmly on the Christy Ring Cup as manager Joe Quaid sets their targets.

A win over London in their final NHL 2A match last Sunday saw Kildare finish the campaign on seven points, a figure that Quaid would have gladly taken before the campaign started.

However, the Limerick native’s attention has turned to the Christy Ring Cup, which the Lilywhites will be one of the favourites to win.

“We took a decision to train hard last week. We trained on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after giving the guys the full week off the week before, which we wouldn’t normally do,” Quaid told the Leinster Leader.

“But we were more in pre-season Christy Ring mode – and no disrespect to London, but we needed to get into that mode.”

He added: We are now in Christy Ring preparation mode as it is. We are going to train hard, try and get a few tough challenge games in and be ready to go.”