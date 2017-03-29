O'Neill: Promotion key for youngsters 29 March 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill feels that gaining promotion is the perfect boost for the youngsters in their squad.

A win over Clare last Sunday sees the Lilywhites promoted to Division One with a game to spare in the league.

O’Neill was taking the promotion all in his stride, but he did stress to the Leinster Leader that it was the perfect boost for the under-21s in the squad.

“I think this is a big moment, more important for the younger guys especially. We have six under-21s who were kicked out of a Leinster under-21 quarterfinal at home so they would have been really disappointed with that,” said O’Neill.

“But then just three weeks or so after knowing that if they stay on track and continue to develop they will be playing against Kerry, Dublin, Mayo, Tyrone and I think that is massive for the county; Kildare needs that, there has been that disconnect, for whatever reasons but it’s massive for the county board, for Club Kildare, supporters, sponsors hopefully this will start to bring people back around again.”