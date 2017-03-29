Cribbin hails performance 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kildare's Paul Cribbin.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Kildare’s Paul Cribbin feels that they have matured as a team over the past 12 months.

The Lilywhites ground out a result against Clare at the weekend to gain promotion back to Division One with one game to spare.

Cribbin feels that last Sunday’s game was the type of game they would have lost last year, but he stressed to the Leinster Leader that there is maturity to the side that hasn’t been there in recent years.

“That was just a pure team performance; we probably let our foot off the pedal at the start of the second half but the team showed great grit to fight back,” said Cribbin.

“If that game was last season we probably would not have seen it out; we have learned a lot since then.

“I think there is a lot more unity within the group and willingness to be better, it is such a young team and the lads are just willing to learn; there is great spirit in the team; we have a policy of one game at a time; we have that slight bit of confidence; we have come back a few times this year and know we have that in our locker this year.”