McStay calls for patience 29 March 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay knows that their supporters’ patience is wearing thin.

The Connacht side head for Division Two football next year following a poor league campaign which sees them relegated with one game to go.

Controversy surrounded McStay’s appointment as manager this year after he held the position jointly with Fergal O’Donnell last year.

Now, there are rumblings amongst the Roscommon supporters, but the Mayo native believes that he still can turn their fortunes around come championship time.

“People have to be patient with us,” McStay told the Roscommon Herald. “The patience is wearing thin at home.

“It’s a young team who are three, four, five years behind these big teams in terms of conditioning. So people just have to be patient.

“They’re 22/23 years of age. We’ll get a good season in Division Two. Please God we’ll get out of that and get back into Division One.

“People just have to hold their nerve and stay with us. What do they want? Chop and change and get rid of half these young people, and bring back what? It doesn’t work like that.”