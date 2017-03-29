Hurney withdraws from Deise squad 29 March 2017





Waterford's Patrick Hurney.

Waterford footballers have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the Munster SFC.

The Deise take on Cork in nine weeks time, but they will have to do so without 2015 Waterford Footballer of the Year Patrick Hurney.

The talented forward has informed Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey that work commitments are forcing him to withdraw from the squad.

Speaking to the Waterford News & Star, McGlinchey admitted that Hurney’s hectic work schedule made it virtually impossible for him to commit to the county squad.

“Patrick has been under fierce pressure with work. He drives a milk lorry and he was putting down unbelievable hours, starting at four o’clock in the morning, coming to training and having to turn around and go to work the following morning,” said McGlinchey.

“Especially at this time of the year, he’s very busy. I’d be hopeful that Patrick would be back again before the year is out.”