Mahony welcomes games 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Waterford's Pauric Mahony with Walter Walsh of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A full pre-season has helped Waterford forward Pauric Mahony back to his best, according to the player himself.

Mahony has been in excellent form during the NHL campaign, scoring 0-49 in five league games and he is sure to add to that tally against Galway in Sunday’s quarterfinal.

The Ballygunner clubman told the Waterford News & Star that the work he done over the winter has stood to him.

“The work you can do from November to February, in preparation for the league, certainly stands to you,” said Mahony.

He added: “We’re just building towards the championship and trying to get as much out of these games as possible. We’re going out to win every game like we were in the last couple of years. As everyone knows, you can’t win every game either. Six points on the board so looking forward to next weekend now.”