Harte bemoans Red Hands' wastefulness 28 March 2017





Peter Harte acknowledges that Tyrone's recent form in front of the posts won't be good enough to win them a championship match.

The Ulster champions' hopes of reaching the league final appear to have disappeared in recent weeks as they managed just 0-6 and 0-12 during defeats to Donegal and Mayo respectively.

“Going into the summer, you’ll probably need 16 points to win most championship games, or in around that," Harte told The Irish News. “To only be shooting 12, it means that your defence has to work awfully hard to keep the other team below that.

“That’s one thing we need to be working on. We are doing it, but it’s not showing yet. Last week when we didn’t perform, we got well beaten. [Against Mayo] our performance level was probably a bit better, but just not enough to get us the win and the points that we needed.”