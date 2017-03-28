Sunday is our championship - McGourty 28 March 2017





CJ McGourty says Antrim's entire season hinges on Sunday's do-or-die relegation showdown with Longford.

The losers of this weekend's game at Corrigan Park will be relegated to Division Four, which would be a bitter blow for the Saffrons considering their impressive displays in recent weeks, when wins over Sligo and Laois were followed by a narrow defeat to Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night:

“The boys are disappointed but we have to regroup quickly because next Sunday is our championship, basically. I'm sure the management will sit down and reflect on what we need,” St Galls clubman McGourty told The Irish News. “It's one thing deserving to stay up and another thing doing it.

“We probably do deserve to stay up but we have to earn it. At the end of the day we're at home to Longford and it's still in our hands so if we are relegated it's our own fault and if we stay up it's down to our panel and management team. We'll recover and try and get over the line next Sunday because that's the most important thing.”