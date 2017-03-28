Mayo fans not happy that Cormac Reilly is coming to Castlebar 28 March 2017





Referee Cormac Reilly leaves the field with a garda escort after the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo in Limerick ©INPHO/James Crombie Referee Cormac Reilly leaves the field with a garda escort after the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo in Limerick ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cormac Reilly's appointment as referee for Sunday's FL Division 1 game between Mayo and Donegal has not gone down well with Mayo folk.



The Meath whistler was in charge of the famous All-Ireland semi-final replay between the Westerners and Kerry in Limerick three years ago, during which a number of his decisions infuriated the Connacht side.

Reilly had to get a garda escort off the Gaelic Grounds pitch that day while a Mayo pitch invader went for the referee midway through the second half.



The announcement that Reilly will officiate in a Mayo game for the first time since then has the county's supporters up in arms.

Cormac Reilly in Castlebar hahahhahahaha!

Ya better be jokin

I hope ur scared......coz u have EVERY reason to be! @officialgaa #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/fL6BUVrhLQ — Mayo GAA Banter Page (@mayogaabanter) March 27, 2017

That ref choice is not only unfair on Mayo but also on Cormac Reilly. He'll get some welcome and will get scrutinised for every decision — Jason (@Jasonmcg2) March 27, 2017

Cormac Reilly Refing Mayo game this Sunday are the GAA Actually pulling the piss now — Tom TR Reynolds (@tomrey88) March 27, 2017

Lookit, I'm sure Cormac Reilly will be given as warm a welcome in MacHale Park as Shane Ross would get from the Bus Eireann workers #MayoGAA — James Horan's Cap (@JamesHoransCap) March 27, 2017

@officialgaa are u fricking serious.... Cormac reilly.... Come on...have u no brains??? Stupidest decision ever if it's true....#dumbasses pic.twitter.com/x2IgHWuuNB — fiona king (@fiona_king51) March 27, 2017

Cormac Reilly. What manner of sick joke is this @officialgaa? — John Coyle (@coylejohn11) March 27, 2017

Cormac Reilly with the whistle in Castlebar on Sunday... he is going to get one hell of a reception 3 years in the making! #cheat #mayogaa — Diarmaid (@diarmaide) March 27, 2017

The fact that @officialgaa appoint Cormac Reilly to ref a match in Castlebar is baffling. @mayogaa should make v strong objections #gaa — Club Mayo (@clubmayo) March 27, 2017