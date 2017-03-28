Mayo fans not happy that Cormac Reilly is coming to Castlebar

28 March 2017

Referee Cormac Reilly leaves the field with a garda escort after the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo in Limerick ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cormac Reilly's appointment as referee for Sunday's FL Division 1 game between Mayo and Donegal has not gone down well with Mayo folk.

The Meath whistler was in charge of the famous All-Ireland semi-final replay between the Westerners and Kerry in Limerick three years ago, during which a number of his decisions infuriated the Connacht side.

Reilly had to get a garda escort off the Gaelic Grounds pitch that day while a Mayo pitch invader went for the referee midway through the second half.

The announcement that Reilly will officiate in a Mayo game for the first time since then has the county's supporters up in arms.




