20 seconds to replace minute's silence before games? 28 March 2017





Dublin and Donegal players observe a minutes silence at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Dublin and Donegal players observe a minutes silence at Croke Park.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

A Westmeath Central Council delegate has revealed that the GAA want to reduce the traditional minute’s silence to 20 seconds in pre-match tributes.

The Westmeath Examiner reports that Tom Farrell – speaking during last Thursday night’s county board meeting in TEG Cusack Park - said that the new departure was decided on at the Central Council’s last meeting and described the move as “common sense”.

Opposition to the move came from Moate club delegate Seamus McLoughlin, who had suggested that advertising was part of the incentive for the time reduction, asking Mr Farrell whether it was “the television companies or Croke Park who decided on the 20 seconds?”

Vice-chairman Billy Foley intervened in the debate between the two and eventually proposed that the minute’s silence be kept for games in Westmeath, which received approval from the floor.

A delighted Mr McLoughlin responded: “There’s no respect anymore for anyone who maybe went out and spent Sunday mornings wearing a pair of top-boots, getting a club pitch ready. It’s all about the top teams.”