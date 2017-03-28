O'Connor highlights Kingdom's "grim statistic" 28 March 2017





Jack O'Connor points out that recent history is against Kerry as they prepare for tomorrow night's Munster U21 FC final against Cork.

Having claimed the last three All-Ireland minor titles, the Kingdom are red-hot favourites to bag the last-ever All-Ireland U21 football championship but will have to overcome a terrible record at that level - and a long losing streak at Pairc Ui Rinn - to claim the provincial silverware on Wednesday:

“The minor wins guarantee you nothing,” their manager told The Irish Examiner. “They have developed a great bond and a great understanding from their time at minor, but we can’t afford to be focusing or talking about anything else but Cork considering our record against them, especially in Pairc Ui Rinn.

“Kerry haven’t won up there in 20 years. When you look at the amount of good players who have since gone on to star at senior level, that tells you how difficult the task is going to be. I think the stat that really jumps out is the fact Kerry have only won one Munster U21 title in the last 15 years. That’s a grim statistic.

“This is the game fellas are really looking forward to for the last 12 months. This is a chance for us to have another go at them. They have 10 fellas from last year and we weren’t good enough for them then. We’ll just see have we improved sufficiently to get one over on them.”