London GAA mourns goalkeeping great Mick Butler

28 March 2017

The late Mick Butler had the distinction of being the only London hurler to receive an All Star nomination.

A native of Rathnure, County Wexford, he starred in goals on the Exiles team that famously reached the 1971 All-Ireland SHC semi-final, delivering a magnificent performance against Kilkenny.

Working as a painter and decorator in the English capital, he was a stalwart of the Fr Murphy's club, whom he represented with distinction until he was well into his 60s.

A truly legendary netminder, Mick Butler will be fondly remembered as probably the best ever to have represented London.




Most Read Stories

"Why don't they just call it what it is - a money-spinning racket"

Kenny backs Con to star for Dubs

Reaction to Derry defeat was crucial to Kildare's promotion - Sweeney

20 seconds to replace minute's silence before games?

McNamee up for Dubs challenge

Team news: Rebels bring in big hitters


Android app on Google Play