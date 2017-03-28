London GAA mourns goalkeeping great Mick Butler
The late Mick Butler had the distinction of being the only London hurler to receive an All Star nomination.
A native of Rathnure, County Wexford, he starred in goals on the Exiles team that famously reached the 1971 All-Ireland SHC semi-final, delivering a magnificent performance against Kilkenny.
Working as a painter and decorator in the English capital, he was a stalwart of the Fr Murphy's club, whom he represented with distinction until he was well into his 60s.
A truly legendary netminder, Mick Butler will be fondly remembered as probably the best ever to have represented London.