London GAA mourns goalkeeping great Mick Butler 28 March 2017



The late Mick Butler had the distinction of being the only London hurler to receive an All Star nomination.



A native of Rathnure, County Wexford, he starred in goals on the Exiles team that famously reached the 1971 All-Ireland SHC semi-final, delivering a magnificent performance against Kilkenny.

Working as a painter and decorator in the English capital, he was a stalwart of the Fr Murphy's club, whom he represented with distinction until he was well into his 60s.

A truly legendary netminder, Mick Butler will be fondly remembered as probably the best ever to have represented London.