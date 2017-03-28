Kenny backs Con to star for Dubs 28 March 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Cuala's Con O'Callaghan.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny believes Con O'Callaghan could have a big future with the Dublin hurlers if he chooses to go down that road.

Dual ace O'Callaghan was one of the stars of Cuala's Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland club hurling championship successes and will line out for Dublin against Offaly in tomorrow night's Leinster U21 FC final at Portlaoise.

He has set his sights on breaking into the Dublin senior football team but Kenny is convinced he could establish himself as an intercounty hurler if he wants:

"I wouldn't rule out the chance he'll play senior hurling because he is talented enough to be able to change over at any time," the Galway man told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"He carries himself on the field with so much experience, but he's still 21 years of age. He has lots of time to star for both Dublin footballers and Dublin hurlers, whichever path he decides to go in future.

"He wants to try and break into that Dublin football team at some stage, but I would say he would like to play hurling for Dublin as well. Obviously, I can't speak for him - I'm just offering an opinion."