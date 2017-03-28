McNamee up for Dubs challenge 28 March 2017





Offaly's Ruairi McNamee is tackled by Johnny Byrne of Kildare.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Offaly's Ruairi McNamee is tackled by Johnny Byrne of Kildare.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly's Ruairi McNamee is looking forward to taking on Dublin in tomorrow night's Leinster U21 FC final.

Dessie Farrell's Dubs are aiming for a sixth crown in the grade this decade, while the Faithful County haven't won a provincial U21 title since 1995. This year's U21 final will be the last one ever and it's Offaly's first time to appear in a decider in ten years.

“If you are going to win a Leinster championship you are probably going to have to beat Dublin,” the Rhode clubman reasons on gaa.ie. “They are an absolutely star-studded team, but our lads love a challenge. They won't be shy in going toe to toe with them, we will put a plan in place, you'd never know what could happen.

“Being honest about it, we definitely saw we were on the easier side of the draw when the teams came out. We said to ourselves after our first couple of trainings when the team got together that there was a serious chance for us to get to a Leinster final. It is the first time in a while that we got back to back wins with the under 21s.”