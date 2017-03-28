Vernon: we have to be ready for them 28 March 2017





Cavan's David Givney with Charlie Vernon of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Cavan's David Givney with Charlie Vernon of Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Full back Charlie Vernon says Armagh have to be ready for the challenge posed by Tipperary this weekend.

The Orchard County host the Premier County on Sunday in a straight shoot-out for promotion to Division Two and Vernon knows it won't be easy: "We now face a big game against Tipperary who have been going very well in the league to date and it's a major challenge for us before the start of the Ulster Championship," the Armagh Harps clubman told The Belfast Telegraph.

"Tipperary reached the All-Ireland championship semi-finals last year and they have now gained respect as a football county so we will have to be ready for them.

"Kieran McGeeney is very keen that we should get promotion if we can and obviously the players are all anxious to get up into Division Two. We maybe managed to run up a couple of big scores there lately but we have to keep our feet on the ground. However, we found it hard to get scores against Antrim and I am sure it will be no easier against Tipperary."