"Why don't they just call it what it is - a money-spinning racket" 28 March 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee is clearly not a fan of the Super 8 structure, which will be introduced to the football championship next summer.

The new format will see the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals replaced by two round-robin groups, resulting in more big games for the intercounty elite:

“Why don’t they just call it what it is, which is a money-spinning racket,” the Royal County boss blasted at the launch of the Electric Ireland GAA minor star awards yesterday.

“I think it’s a money-spinning racket. It’s fine for those teams that do make it that far but what about the other teams? What about club football? The prize for getting into the ‘Super 8s’ is so good that no county is going to allow club football to be played for at least a month beforehand.”

Continung the Club V County theme, McEntee told Newstalk that he has grave concerns for the future sustainability of the game: "If there are no games in the summer, lads are going to go away. I understand that. I wouldn't argue with that.

"You have something like under 2% of the playing population of the GAA dictating the full season for the rest of the playing population. I'm not so sure that's sustainable. I think eventually the whole fabric of the GAA world can become undone if club players don't want to play football.

"What is a county player? He's a good club player and if your club aren't producing players, you're going to be in trouble."