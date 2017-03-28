Team news: Rebels bring in big hitters 28 March 2017





Cork's Michael Hurley.

Cork have made three key changes in personnel for tomorrow night's Munster U21 FC final against Kerry.

Into the team come midfielder Kevin Flahive, captain Sean O’Donoghue and semi-final match-winner Michael Hurley - all three of whom started last year's All-Ireland final in this grade - at the expense of Sean O’Leary, Daniel Meaney and Michael Dineen.

For Wednesday's last-ever Munster U21 football final at Pairc Ui Rinn, the Rebels will field nine men who featured in last season's corresponding fixture - Flahive, O'Donoghue, Hurley, John Mullins, Brian Coakley, Sean Powter, Stephen Sherlock, Cian Kiely and Eoin Lavers.

Cork (2017 Munster U21FC final V Kerry): Ross Donovan; Sean Daly, John Mullins, Sean Wilson; Jerry O'Riordan, Aidan Browne, Cian Kiely; Kevin Flahive, Eoin Lavers; Brian Coakley, Sean Powter, Sean O'Donoghue; Gary Murphy, Stephen Sherlock, Michael Hurley.