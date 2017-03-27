A free taking competition could decide the HL quarter-finals 27 March 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald stands over a free.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford's Conor McDonald stands over a free.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

This weekend’s Allianz HL quarter-finals must be decided on the day, even if it means going to a free taking competition.

If a game is level after normal time, then two ten minute periods of extra time each way will be played. If a game is still a draw after that two further periods of five minutes extra time will be played.

If, and we really want to see this, the sides still can’t be separated, then a free taking competition will take place.

Each team will nominate five free takers for the competition and indicate to the referee in which order (1 to 5) the free takers will take the frees. Frees will be taken by each of the five players from a position of their choosing on the 65 (Hurling) or 45 (Football) metre line. Frees in football may be taken from the hands or off the ground. The game is awarded to whichever team scores more of their five frees. If still level then sudden death frees to be taken using the same five players in order.

As well as the hurling league quarter-finals and the semi-finals, the ‘Finishing Game on the Day rule also applies to the Special U-17 Football and Hurling Competitions in 2017 and the new U-20 Football Championship in 2018.



Goodbye replays.