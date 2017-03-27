HS football team of the week 27 March 2017





The Cavan players make their way out for their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Kingspan Breffni Park.

It was a bumper weekend of action across all four divisions of the Allianz football leagues, here is our team of the week...

1. David Clarke (Mayo)



It has been a league full of ups and downs for Mayo so far but their goalkeeper has been consistency personified.





2. Paddy McGrath (Donegal)



Hand the task of curbing Conor McManus' influence, the reliable McGrath didn't let Donegal down.



3. Killian Clarke (Cavan)



The Breffni defender was one of the standout performers as Mattie McGleenan's side took a point off the Kingdom.





4. Charlie Vernon (Armagh)



The Orchard County moved a step closer to Division 2 football courtesy of a hard earned two point victory over Antrim.



5. Derek Maguire (Louth)



The Wee County secured promotion for the second year running and Maguire has played a prominent part in their progress.





6. Eoin Doyle (Kildare)



Clare made the Lilywhites sweat in Newbridge before the Doyle captained outfit guaranteed themselves a top two finish.



7. Eric Lowndes (Dublin)



Lowndes did his chances of nailing down a permanent spot on Jim Gavin's starting 15 no harm at all.





8. Tom Parsons (Mayo)



Mayo pulled an important win out of the hat against Tyrone and Parsons was their goal scoring hero in Healy Park.



9. Michael Murphy (Donegal)



Murphy top scored for Donegal with seven points but they had to settle for a share of the spoils with Monaghan.





10. Paul Flynn (Dublin)



Answered his critics will a performance full of industry, which yielded 1-6, on his first start in the sky blue jersey this year.

11. John Heslin (Westmeath)



Scorer of 1-10, Heslin and his Lake County colleagues put an understrength Wexford to the sword in Innovate Wexford Park.





12. Paul Cribbin (Kildare)



Cribbin popped up with an injury-time winner as Kildare scraped over Clare to seal a place at the top table for 2018.



13. Colm O'Neill (Cork)



After a run of disappointing results by their standards, O'Neill raised eleven white flags in the crucial away win at Derry's expense.





14. Jack McCarron (Monaghan)



The Farney County's never-say-die attitude was rewarded in Ballyshannon and McCarron top scored for Malachy O'Rourke's side with 0-6 (two from play).



15. Bryan McMahon (Meath)



The Royals have an outside chance of making Division 1 following their 18 point win over Fermanagh and the lively forward contributed 1-3 to their success.



