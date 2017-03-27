HS hurling team of the week 27 March 2017





Supporters on the pitch during half-time of the Allianz HL clash between Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Supporters on the pitch during half-time of the Allianz HL clash between Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The curtain came down on the group stages of the Allianz Hurling Leagues this past weekend, here are the players who stood out for us...

1. Anthony Nash (Cork)



The Rebel County consigned Tipperary to their first defeat since last year's Allianz HL semi-final against Clare.





2. Paul Murphy (Kilkenny)



Murphy caught the eye as the Cats set up a last eight date with Wexford.



3. Damien Cahalane (Cork)



Cahalane didn't shy away from the considerable challenge posed by the Premier County's attacking unit.





4. Shane Barrett (Dublin)



The result didn't go Dublin's way in Parnell Park but no finger of blame can be pointed at Barrett who enjoyed a fine outing.



5. Gearoid McInerney (Galway)



McInerney put in a rock solid shift as the Tribesmen finished with three points to spare over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.





6. Jason Cleere (Kilkenny)



Cleere can be happy with his personal showing in the 2-20 to 1-16 victory over Dublin.



7. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)



With promotion already in the bag, goal scorer O'Keeffe and the Model County concluded the group stages with a win over Laois.





8. Shaun Murphy (Wexford)



The Model County's midfielder helped to lay the foundations for their four point winning margin.



9. David Burke (Galway)



The influential Burke raised six white flags in Galway's victory over the Treaty County.





10. Sean Ryan (Offaly)



The Faithful County side-stepped the relegation play-off thanks to their 1-21 to 2-16 win at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.



11. Podge Collins (Clare)



Collins' display was one of the few positives from the Banner County's 1-22 to 2-21 defeat to Waterford.





12. Pauric Mahony (Waterford)



O'Mahony's accuracy from placed balls was a vital ingredient in Derek McGrath's side's winning formula.



13. Patrick Horgan (Cork)



Restored to the Rebels' starting 15, Horgan repaid the management's faith in him with a 0-15 return against Tipp.





14. Shane Bennett (Waterford)



The impressive Bennett pick-pocketed the Banner County defence to the tune of 1-1.



15. Conor Martin (Kilkenny)



Called up by Brian Cody, the Emeralds clubman justified his inclusion with 1-5 against the Dubs.