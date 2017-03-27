'You have to hand it to Seanie' 27 March 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Mattie McGleenan was singing Seanie Johnston's praises after his injury-time free earned Cavan a share of the spoils with Kerry.

The draw gives the Breffnimen a fighting chance of retaining their top-flight status going into next Sunday's final round against Roscommon, who are already relegated.

"You have to hand it to Seanie because it took a lot of guts and skill to slot that one over," the Cavan manager enthused in the Irish News.

"In fairness, all the fellas who came off the bench made a great impact and it's just great that we still have things in our own hands. The lads are all starting to man up and this point is a great reason to look forward to training this week."