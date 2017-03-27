Video: "Massive win" for Kerry 27 March 2017





Kerry manager Graham Shine.

Kerry manager Graham Shine was a happy man after watching his side secure their Lidl National League Division One status with an 0-11 to 0-9 victory over Armagh in Duagh.

Shine, in his first year in charge, was particularly delighted not to concede a goal.

“So far in the League Armagh let in 12 goals and we conceded 14 goals so it was a big thing not to concede a goal. We're delighted.”

Kerry play Mayo in the last round of games this Sunday while Armagh will go to Monaghan for a relegation decider.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.