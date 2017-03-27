Video: "Massive win" for Kerry

27 March 2017

Kerry manager Graham Shine.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

Kerry manager Graham Shine was a happy man after watching his side secure their Lidl National League Division One status with an 0-11 to 0-9 victory over Armagh in Duagh.

Shine, in his first year in charge, was particularly delighted not to concede a goal.

“So far in the League Armagh let in 12 goals and we conceded 14 goals so it was a big thing not to concede a goal. We're delighted.”

Kerry play Mayo in the last round of games this Sunday while Armagh will go to Monaghan for a relegation decider. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

Pearce and Cian Hanley return home to be with terminally ill brother

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

Venues announced for Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals

Watch: Tuohy's Geelong debut ends with fine

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes


Android app on Google Play