Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards to recognise Major Stars of 2017 27 March 2017





A general view of Electric Ireland branding.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of Electric Ireland branding.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Continuing its ongoing commitment to champion Minor hurlers and footballers, Electric Ireland has today launched the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards.

The inaugural awards will recognise the best individual performers from the entire season, including provincial and All-Ireland stages, with the best player in each position selected on the 2017 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Top 15.

The four-man awards selection panel was unveiled, consisting of legendary former Cork hurler and current Clare hurling selector, Donal Óg Cusack; former Armagh All Star footballer, Oisín McConville; former Galway hurler and All Ireland Club hurling championship winning manager, Mattie Kenny and Meath Senior football manager Andy McEntee.

The awards will be selected by the panel of GAA greats in conjunction with a public vote through Electric Ireland’s social media channels.

A presentation ceremony will be held after the All Ireland Minor Hurling and Football Championship Finals have been played with the best performer in each position honoured with a selection on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling and Football Teams of the Year.

Electric Ireland also announced today a five-year extension on its sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships, aiming to support and honour young athletes, emphasising the concept that there is ‘nothing minor about playing Minor’.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “The Electric Ireland GAA Football and Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championships offer a glimpse into the rich future that is to come for our Association. The annals of the GAA are filled with examples of legendary players who set out as Minors, paving their way to becoming superstar senior athletes.

“For many, the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships also carry a purity and a freedom of expression that make them a delight. We are excited to continue to cement the bonds of friendship and partnership with Electric Ireland, and between us, we look forward to working to help showcase these magnificent young ambassadors and shining stars for the GAA.”