Watch: Tuohy's Geelong debut ends with fine 27 March 2017





Zach Tuohy's debut for AFL outfit Geelong yesterday was an eventful one to say the least.

The Portlaoise man scored a 50-yard goal, but that was overshadowed by his involvement in a melee which resulted in him receiving a AUS$1,500 fine. Michael Walters and Cam McCarthy were also hit with fines after tensions boiled over late in the first half of the Geelong-Fremantle Round 1 clash at Subiaco Oval.

Tuohy joined Geelong from Carlton last October.

