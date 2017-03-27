Healy lauds 'amazing' O'Neill 27 March 2017





Cork's Colm O'Neill with Niall Keenan of Derry.

Peadar Healy was full of praise for Colm O'Neill after he fired Cork to a crucial Allianz Football League victory over Derry.

O'Neill has bounced back from three cruciate ligament injuries to play a starring role for the Rebels this spring. Yesterday in Celtic Park, he followed up the 0-9 he scored against Meath with 0-11 to all but assure Cork of their Division 2 status for next year.

"Well, there's only one Colm O'Neill and thanks be to God we have him. After what he has come back from, he is amazing. He inspires the way we played today," the Cork manager said in the Irish Daily Mirror.

Despite the win, Healy admitted the campaign had failed to live up to expectations from a Cork perspective.

"It has been a really disappointing league if we are honest. Tow games we should have won and we would have been in the mix at the top but, look, we are giving players a chance and we are where we are."