GAA tweets of the week

The record breaking Dubs were 'different gravy' in Croker on Saturday evening...
Nice memory to have leaving the house yesterday with both of us preparing for games in Croker… https://t.co/95kmJwxmKN
— Paul Flynn (@Flinto23) March 26, 2017
Nice memory to have leaving the house yesterday with both of us preparing for games in Croker… https://t.co/95kmJwxmKN
Good to see you back percent tonight injury free boss @Flinto23 #DUBvROS
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) March 25, 2017
Good to see you back percent tonight injury free boss @Flinto23 #DUBvROS
#DUBvROS What a way to break a record spanning over 70 years:
- 35 scores
- clean sheet
- 12 different scorers
- @Flinto23 pure class
— EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 25, 2017
#DUBvROS What a way to break a record spanning over 70 years:
- 35 scores
- clean sheet
- 12 different scorers
- @Flinto23 pure class
Dubs
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 25, 2017
Dubs
Dubs different gravy
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 25, 2017
Dubs different gravy
Wasn't at the Donegal game today and seeing as twitter is the best place for impartial opinions, just wondering was it a penalty at the end?
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) March 26, 2017
Wasn't at the Donegal game today and seeing as twitter is the best place for impartial opinions, just wondering was it a penalty at the end?
Bradley take a bow son. Great dummy, great score. #Tyrone
— owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 26, 2017
Bradley take a bow son. Great dummy, great score. #Tyrone
Shocking decision against Niall Sludden. The more I see of that ref the worse he becomes
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 26, 2017
Shocking decision against Niall Sludden. The more I see of that ref the worse he becomes
Awh here that's what's it's all about #WeAreGoinUp
— Declan Byrne (@DeclanByrne4) March 26, 2017
Awh here that's what's it's all about #WeAreGoinUp
Winner takes all next week in the Athletic grounds when @Armagh_GAA host @TipperaryGAA. Great match to finish the campaign off with.
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) March 26, 2017
Winner takes all next week in the Athletic grounds when @Armagh_GAA host @TipperaryGAA. Great match to finish the campaign off with.
2 days I'll never forget #luabu #promotion #louth @ Semple Stadium https://t.co/ZhBK1Gb81p
— Bevan Duffy (@BevanDuffy) March 26, 2017
2 days I'll never forget #luabu #promotion #louth @ Semple Stadium https://t.co/ZhBK1Gb81p
Well done @GmailMahony took on a challenge right out of your comfort zone & worked your arse off (literally)
— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) March 26, 2017
Well done @GmailMahony took on a challenge right out of your comfort zone & worked your arse off (literally)
They said he would be gone after 2 weeks.Take a bow Aidan. Saved your best for last. What a competitor. A winner. @GmailMahony
— Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) March 26, 2017
They said he would be gone after 2 weeks.Take a bow Aidan. Saved your best for last. What a competitor. A winner. @GmailMahony
Top dollar @GmailMahony - @officialgaa men showing they can throw their 'leg' to anything!!! Enjoy the celebrations DWTSirl
— Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) March 26, 2017
Top dollar @GmailMahony - @officialgaa men showing they can throw their 'leg' to anything!!! Enjoy the celebrations DWTSirl
Congrats Aidan
Now for the home-coming!!
— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 26, 2017
Congrats Aidan
Now for the home-coming!!
And for those who are panicking about Mother's Day gifts, get online and buy the Wexford GAA season ticket. Show them you care!
— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017
And for those who are panicking about Mother's Day gifts, get online and buy the Wexford GAA season ticket. Show them you care!
Sean Murphy the @Carlow_GAA midfielder would give Usain Bolt a decent race. lightening fast.
— Wicklow GAA Online (@wicklowgaa) March 26, 2017
Sean Murphy the @Carlow_GAA midfielder would give Usain Bolt a decent race. lightening fast.
Game of Headers and Volleys before the Wicklow game!! @Shaneclarkey3 pic.twitter.com/yPPynYAkTz
— Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) March 26, 2017
Game of Headers and Volleys before the Wicklow game!! @Shaneclarkey3 pic.twitter.com/yPPynYAkTz
Congrats to our Lady's Templemore on winning the All Ireland, Dr Croke Cup. History makers, great day for the school and Tipperary GAA
— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) March 25, 2017
Congrats to our Lady's Templemore on winning the All Ireland, Dr Croke Cup. History makers, great day for the school and Tipperary GAA