GAA tweets of the week 27 March 2017





The Carlow footballers have a game of headers and volleys!

The record breaking Dubs were 'different gravy' in Croker on Saturday evening...

Nice memory to have leaving the house yesterday with both of us preparing for games in Croker… https://t.co/95kmJwxmKN — Paul Flynn (@Flinto23) March 26, 2017

Good to see you back percent tonight injury free boss @Flinto23 #DUBvROS — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) March 25, 2017

#DUBvROS What a way to break a record spanning over 70 years:

- 35 scores

- clean sheet

- 12 different scorers

- @Flinto23 pure class — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 25, 2017

Dubs — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 25, 2017

Dubs different gravy — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 25, 2017

Wasn't at the Donegal game today and seeing as twitter is the best place for impartial opinions, just wondering was it a penalty at the end? — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) March 26, 2017

Bradley take a bow son. Great dummy, great score. #Tyrone — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 26, 2017

Shocking decision against Niall Sludden. The more I see of that ref the worse he becomes — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 26, 2017

Awh here that's what's it's all about #WeAreGoinUp — Declan Byrne (@DeclanByrne4) March 26, 2017

Winner takes all next week in the Athletic grounds when @Armagh_GAA host @TipperaryGAA. Great match to finish the campaign off with. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) March 26, 2017

Well done @GmailMahony took on a challenge right out of your comfort zone & worked your arse off (literally) — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) March 26, 2017

They said he would be gone after 2 weeks.Take a bow Aidan. Saved your best for last. What a competitor. A winner. @GmailMahony — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) March 26, 2017

Top dollar @GmailMahony - @officialgaa men showing they can throw their 'leg' to anything!!! Enjoy the celebrations DWTSirl — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) March 26, 2017

Congrats Aidan

Now for the home-coming!! — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 26, 2017

And for those who are panicking about Mother's Day gifts, get online and buy the Wexford GAA season ticket. Show them you care! — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Sean Murphy the @Carlow_GAA midfielder would give Usain Bolt a decent race. lightening fast. — Wicklow GAA Online (@wicklowgaa) March 26, 2017

Game of Headers and Volleys before the Wicklow game!! @Shaneclarkey3 pic.twitter.com/yPPynYAkTz — Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) March 26, 2017