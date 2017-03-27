Kiely blasts 'abysmal' second half performance 27 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

John Kiely didn't mince his words after Limerick's second half collapse against Galway.

Leading by 1-13 to 0-15 at the interval, the Treaty County could only manage five points after the restart to end their Allianz League Division 1B campaign on a low note.

“We have being utilising a lot of players over the course of the league, so we haven’t had a consistent team from game to game but every team is rotating to a certain extent, maybe not as much as we have done, but there is no excuse - we should have won that match and we didn’t,” the manager is quoted as saying in the Limerick Leader.

“The performance was abysmal in the second half and has to be fixed, simple as that.

“It was Jekyll and Hyde. It was a super first half performance against the breeze with 1-13 on the board and we did an awful lot of positives and then in the second half we were playing with the breeze and while you don’t expect the wind to do the work for you, we squandered a lot of good chances with poor wides and we lost our way a bit during the game and we stopped doing what we were doing really well in the first half - playing the ball through the hand and stopped running at their defence and breaking lines.

”It’s hard to comprehend that you can score 1-13 against the breeze and turn around to score five points with it."