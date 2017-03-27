Cunningham takes positives from defeat 27 March 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Ger Cunningham has expressed satisfaction with Dublin's Allianz Hurling League campaign to date, despite yesterday's defeat to Kilkenny consigning them to a Division 1A relegation playoff against Clare.

"I'd say outside of the first match against Tipp, this level of performance that we've given against Waterford, against Clare and against Cork, it's been building from the point of view that we're trying to create consistency all the time," the Dublin manager said.

"We were competitive in all the games, we've been consistent and we'll take a lot out of the game. We showed that we have to use the ball better. We used the ball well in the second half. Kilkenny are a big physical side. It was some of our guys' first time playing against Kilkenny at senior level so we are where we are."

Cunningham confirmed that the Cuala contigent will return for next weekend's do-or-die clash with Clare after their All-Ireland club winning exploits.

"They're looking forward to coming back in," he explained.

"They won a fantastic competition; it's time now for them to move on and start integrating back in with us. They're coming down off that high, but I think they'll be looking forward to coming back in with us as well."