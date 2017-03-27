What they said ... the football weekend in quotes 27 March 2017





The Dublin players warm up at the Hill 16 end before their Allianz FL clash against Roscommon at Croke Park.

“Maybe when the players finish their careers they might look back and they might take something from it. But, you know, games that they've performed in like this one it's now in the past. And they need to regroup on what's ahead. That's always been our philosophy.”

35 games unbeaten in league and championship - it's still all about the next game for Dublin supremo Jim Gavin.

“It's like watching a very decent car with very little engine in it. We've moved on to a longer term plan. Three years. I've spoken to the board about it. That's what I want to do. And it would be nice if people hold their nerve and stay with it.”

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay is calling for patience.

“We probably turned over the ball a little bit easy. It is something we have been trying to work on and certainly haven't nailed it, but against packed defence and really tight structure that Tyrone bring, we still got 11 scores.”

A one point win over Tyrone has given Stephen Rochford and Mayo a chance of avoiding the drop to Division 2.

“There no doubt we created enough changes to get something out of the game but if the ball doesn't go between the posts, it doesn't work. So there's learning in that for us.”

The Red Hands' shooting let them down against Mayo and that is something that Mickey Harte intends to address on the training field.

“The lads are frustrated as well. We had been going well for the last couple of weeks. We had a good away win to Roscommon. We came close to winning last weekend, didn't quite get it done. You'd like to see that graph continuing to go upwards.”

Things didn't go according to plan for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Kerry in Kingspan Breffni Park.

“Every day is a learning day for me, this is my first time here, every other county (manager) has two, three, five, ten years' experience. So we are on a massive steep learning curve right now. But I like to think we are learning fast.”

Breffni boss Mattie McGleenan is a quick learner!

“When you are in a position to win the game and you don't win it, it is very disappointing. A draw is some consolation but overall I don't think our performance was that great even though we were in a position to win the game at the end.”

It was a point dropped in Ballyshannon as far as Donegal's Rory Gallagher was concerned.

“At the end of the day I was just delighted to get the point out of it.”

Gallagher's Monaghan counterpart Malachy O'Rourke had a different perspective on it.

“You're there (in Division 2) as long as you deserve to be there. I said this two-and-a-half years ago – I never promised trophies and I'm still not promising trophies. We want to get promoted. To date we've only lost one game in the league by a point and I think there's a consistency coming.”

Galway's fate is very much in their own hands as Kevin Walsh's troops prepare to host already promoted Kildare in round 7.

“We'll dust ourselves down and have a go again.”

Eamonn Burns and the Mourne County need to get something out of their trip to Cork next weekend.

“I think the players themselves were fairly honest about what happened against Cork. They knew that the first-half performance just wasn't good enough.”

Andy McEntee got the response he wanted from his Meath players against Fermanagh.

“We had a bump last Sunday (against Armagh) which wasn't good and for the first 35 minutes we carried a hangover from that.”

Colin Kelly's Louth bounced back against Tipperary to secure promotion to Division 2.

“Any danger to their goals, rugby tackles were all on. That doesn't matter, it's part of the game.”

Premier County manager Liam Kearns accused the Wee County of being 'fairly cynical' in Semple Stadium.