Cody relishing Wexford clash 27 March 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Brian Cody is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Davy Fitzgerald next Sunday.

Cody's Kilkenny charges beat Dublin yesterday to set up an eagerly-anticipated Allianz Hurling League quarter-final with Wexford at Nowlan Park.

"It's Wexford now, it'll be interesting. They're on a serious roll," he said.

"They achieved promotion very early on in their division, which created a fierce momentum. They'll certainly travel in style and I'm sure the Kilkenny supporters will be out as well."

After seeing the Cats lose to Waterford and Clare in their first two Division 1A games, Cody is delighted with their changes in fortunes.

"I said our ambition was to get to the league quarter-final and take it from there. At least we're there," he continued.

“It was a serious, competitive game. It was just non-stop stuff. Obviously, they were down a player for a lot of the game, but they were really, really competitive. It was only in the last seven or eight minutes that we started to pull away."