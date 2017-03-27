Harte rues missed chances 27 March 2017





Mickey Harte was lamenting Tyrone's poor finishing after their one-point defeat to Mayo.

The Red Hands kicked 15 wides and also dropped three into the goalkeeper's hands as their hopes of reaching the Allianz League final suffered a serious setback.

"It tells its tale on the scoreboard," he told the Irish News.

"I can't fault the effort of the boys, they worked hard, particularly in the second half against the breeze. There's no doubt we created enough chances to get something out of the game, but if the ball doesn't go between the posts, it doesn't work. So there's learning in that for us."

Niall Sludden's early black card for an incident involving Lee Keegan also frustrated the Tyrone manager.

"I think people would reflect on that and say that's the problem with the black card. When people get them when there shouldn't be one, they're difficult to stomach. He was a huge loss to us."