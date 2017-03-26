Aidan O'Mahony wins Dancing With The Stars 26 March 2017





Aidan O'Mahony and Valeria Milova celebrate after winning Dancing With The Stars! Aidan O'Mahony and Valeria Milova celebrate after winning Dancing With The Stars!

Aidan O'Mahony pulled off another success when he was crowned the winner of the RTE show Dancing With The Stars tonight.

The recently-retired Kerry football star became the inaugural winner of the Glitterball trophy after seeing off Fair City actress Aoibhin Garrihy and Red Rock actress Denise McCormack in the grand finale.

The three finalists performed three dances during the live show. Despite receiving the lowest score of the three from the judges, Aidan and his partner Valeria Milova emerged triumphant thanks to the public vote, which was the only one that counted on the night.