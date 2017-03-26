Fitzmaurice has no complaints with result 26 March 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his players.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his players.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry got what they deserved from their visit to Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Kingdom were held to a draw for the second week running after being in a winning position and their manager accepted that their battling opponents were full value for a share of the spoils.

"Similar to last weekend we got ourselves into a winning position and we didn't close it out so it's something we'll have to work on. But, I think overall Cavan deserved at least a draw," Fitzmaurice told Newstalk.

"We didn't play well enough to deserve two points. I think we got what we deserved out of it and in a way we'll be happy to run out the gate with one point.

"They defended very well and our decision making seemed to be off. We weren't doing the right things in possession in particular but again you have to give Cavan a lot of credit for that because they worked very hard. They were very disciplined, they gave up very few frees and we ran out of ideas at times so that's definitely something we'll have to work on next weekend."

Fitzmaurice reckons Kerry will need to take something from their final round clash with Tyrone to be safe from relegation.

"Cavan can still catch us," he pointed out.

"I know the scoring difference is big at the moment but they can still catch us and if we lost the game by a few points and they'd a big win against Roscommon next weekend - we could be in trouble as well so we're still conscious of that. Any time Kerry and Tyrone play it's going to be a ferocious battle."