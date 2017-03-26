'He showed great leadership' 26 March 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus poses for a photograph with a young supporter after his side's Allianz FL victory over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Conor McManus may have endured a frustrating afternoon in Ballyshannon, but he was still Monaghan's saviour after his injury-time penalty earned them a share of the spoils with Donegal.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke felt the former All Star showed character to tuck away the spot kick after after getting little change out of Paddy McGrath in open play.

"Conor, I suppose, gets a lot of attention and there were times today when the ball didn’t bounce for him,” O’Rourke said in the Irish Times.

“He worked hard, but didn’t get into the game as much as he would have liked, with the wind it was hard to get the ball into our inside forwards. But we know that Conor doesn’t shirk anything and he kept going right to the end.

"I thought he showed great leadership to stand up and dispatch the penalty emphatically.”