McGrath delighted as Deise show 'guts' 26 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Derek McGrath hailed Waterford's battling qualities after they edged out Clare to set up an Allianz Hurling League quarter-final against Galway next weekend and avoid the Division 1A relegation playoff.

“They have a lot of guts and they stood up tall in the second half. Stephen Bennett nipped two or three points . . . you know, young fellas standing tall in the face of a little bit of adversity," the delighted manager told the Irish Times.

“While we’ve tried to cocoon ourselves away from the reality of the pressure of relegation or otherwise it can seep through to the other players to the point where it hinders their play and I’m delighted we got over that today.

“If you just take the flipside, which would have been heading into a relegation match next week, I don’t think it would have scarred us, but it would ultimately have affected our thoughts for the week.”