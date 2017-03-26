Cavanagh opens his own accountancy practice 26 March 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Seamus O'Shea of Mayo Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Seamus O'Shea of Mayo

Sean Cavanagh has set up his own accountancy practice in his home village of Moy.

Now in his 18th season as a senior inter-county footballer, the Tyrone legend took out an advert in the programme for today's Allianz Football League clash against Mayo in Omagh promoting his new business, Sean Cavanagh & Co Chartered Accountants, which specialises in accounting, audit, tax and advisory.

"I look forward to the challenges ahead on and off the field," the advert states.

Sean is wished every success with his new venture.