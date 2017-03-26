HL3A/3B round-up: Donegal and Tyrone edge out Monaghan 26 March 2017





HL3A/3B round-up: Donegal and Tyrone edge out Monaghan

Donegal and Tyrone are through to the Division 3A decider next weekend after a tight finish at the top of the fifth tier.

The Tir Chonail men defeated bottom-of-the-table Louth (who are relegated to 3B with zero points) by 3-24 to 1-17 in Darver, while the Red Hands inflicted a 3-15 to 1-14 defeat on Monaghan at Cloghan.

Those results meant a three-way tie at the top between Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan - all on eight points - with today's two winners advancing to the final and a shot at promotion due to superior score difference.

In 3B, next weekend's final line-up was already known: Longford V Warwickshire. Today, the midlanders suffered a 3-17 to 1-14 defeat to Sligo in Markievicz Park, while Leitrim consigned Fermanagh to rock-bottom place in the league when triumphing by 4-11 to 1-14 at Lisbellaw.