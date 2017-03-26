FL4 round-up: Westmeath secure promotion with Model mauling 26 March 2017





Westmeath's John Heslin celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's John Heslin celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Heslin landed 1-10 as Westmeath triumphed to a 24-point victory over Wexford at Innovative Wexford Park.

The 3-24 to 0-9 result sees the Lake County promoted back up to Division 3 as they simply tore apart the depleted hosts, who opted to field an experimental side having already secured promotion last weekend.

Tom Cribbin's men led by 1-18 to 0-4 at the half but it is sure to be a much different contest when these two meet again in next month’s Division 4 final.

In Aughrim, Carlow strolled to a 1-18 to 0-10 win over Wicklow after having trailed the hosts by three at the half.

The Barrowsiders would hit seven unanswered points in the second-half to take control before Shane O’Neill’s goal settled the game for them.

Meanwhile in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim needed goals from James Rooney and Emlyn Mulligan in the first-half to hold off London’s second-half rally, with the hosts prevailing on a 2-16 to 0-15 score-line in the end.