HL2B round-up: dead rubbers abound in fourth tier 26 March 2017





Royals top the table

There were three dead-rubber games in Division 2B of the national hurling league this afternoon.

Regardless of what happened, Meath and Wicklow were already through to a final meeting next weekend, while Roscommon and Mayo would contest the relegation decider.

In the dummy-run, top-of-the-table clash between the Royals and the Garden County, both of whom had a 100% record from the first four rounds, it was the home team who prevailed by 3-23 to 1-16 at Ratoath. Meath finish top of the table but they'll do it all again with promotion on the line next weekend.

Ulster pride (and third spot) was at stake at Portaferry, where Down defeated Derry by 2-22 to 2-15, and Mayo beat the Rossies by 1-21 to 2-14 in the relegation final dress-rehearsal at Athleague.