HL1B: Model squeeze past luckless Laois

26 March 2017

Wexford's Jack Guiney.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Wexford just about maintained their 100% record with a 2-24 to 2-20 victory over battling Laois at Wexford Park.

The hosts had a spring in their step going into the game as they were already assured of a quarter-final place and promotion prior to throw-in but Davy Fitzgerald's charges were pushed to the pin of their collars today by the midlanders, who were clearly desperate to avoid a relegation play-off.

In the end, Laois' heroics were not enough as they slip into a do-or-die meeting with Kerry next weekend, while the Yellowbellies' reward for winning all five of their games is a fascinating quarter-final date with neighbours Kilkenny in seven days.

David Dunne's early goal had the winners in command as they led by 1-3 to 0-1 but the visitors had wind advantage and drew level by the break, 0-13 to 1-10, with Paddy Purcell, Cian Taylor, Cha Dwyer, Ben Conroy, Ross King and Willie Dunphy all firing over superb scores.

Diarmuid O'Keeffe notched the second Wexford goal early in the second half but the O'Moore County refused to bend a knee and late three-pointers from Purcell and Neil Foyle had them back within touching distance, 2-21 to 2-20.

But the Model County reeled off the last three points through substitute Kevin Foley, Jack Guiney (free) and Dunne to prevail by four.

Wexford - M Fanning; A Kenny, L Ryan, W Devereux; A Maddock, M O’Hanlon (0-1), D O’Keeffe (1-0); E Martin (0-1), S Murphy; A Nolan (0-2), L Chin (0-3, 1f), H Kehoe; C McDonald (0-4, 2f), J Guiney (0-7, 3f, 1'65), D Dunne (1-2). Subs: D Reck for A Maddock, B Carton for E Martin, P Morris (0-3) for H Kehoe, K Foley (0-1) for C McDonald, D Redmond for A Nolan.

Laois - E Fleming; L Cleere, L Bergin, D Palmer; C Healy, R Mullaney, S Downey; R King (0-10, 9f), P Purcell (1-3); C Taylor (0-1), C Dwyer (0-2), B Conroy (0-1); W Dunphy (0-2), N Foyle (1-1), A Dunphy. Subs: P Whelan for R Mullaney, J Lennon for A Dunphy,  E Killeen for S Downey, J Kelly for P Whelan, A Corby for C Taylor, S Bergin for B Conroy.

Referee - D Kirwan.




