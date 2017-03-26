HL1B: Tribe topple Treaty as both progress 26 March 2017



Galway recorded a 0-24 to 1-18 victory over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds and both teams are through to the quarter-finals.

With both teams already assured of a place in the last eight and both also out of the promotion race, this was effectively a dead rubber game to see who would finish as runners-up in 2B.

David Burke (0-6) clipped over five second-half points as the visitors took that honour and set up a mouth-watering joust with Waterford next weekend. Meanwhile, Limerick, who finish third, will meet their Munster rivals Cork in seven days.

Joe Canning won the first-half shoot-out with Shane Dowling by nine points to seven but Cian Lynch's 33rd-minute goal gave the Shannonsiders a narrow 1-13 to 0-15 interval advantage.

Burke powered over the first four points of the second half and substitutes Shane Maloney, Niall Burke and Thomas Monaghan all got in on the act for the winners. Dowling had Limerick level with 20 minutes left but they ran out of ideas and managed just two more points.