Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals confirmed

The pairings for next weekend's Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals are known after today's final round of Division 1A and 1B games.

Despite losing to Cork, All-Ireland champions Tipperary topped Division 1A and will face Offaly, who got their first win of the season in Division 1B against Kerry. Cork take on Limerick, Waterford meet Galway, while neighbours Kilkenny and Wexford face off in the other last-eight clash.

Meanwhile, the Division 1A relegation playoff will be contested by Dublin and Clare, with Kerry and Laois set to meet in the Division 1B relegation decider. Carlow and Antrim willdo battle for the Division 2A title, which comes with automatic promotion this year, while the Division 2B final is between Meath and Wicklow.