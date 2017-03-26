HL1A: Horgan the hero as Rebels advance 26 March 2017





Cork's Stephen McDonnell under pressure from Seamus Callanan of Tipperary

Patrick Horgan’s last-gasp strike propelled Cork into the league quarter-finals after an exciting 0-26 to 3-16 victory over Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Rebels, who will face Limerick next weekend, looked to have done enough when leading by three points at the end of normal time, but a second Seamus Callanan (2-6) goal in injury time drew the previously-unbeaten Premier County level.

Substitute Ronan Maher cancelled out Horgan’s 14th point with a superb point from a sideline cut but the Glen Rovers ace’s 15th of the day in the fourth added minute did the trick and saw Kieran Kingston’s men avoid a relegation duel in seven days’ time.

Tipp were already through to the last eight (as table toppers), where they will play Offaly next weekend, and had nothing but pride to play for but it looked ominous for the Leesiders today when a sixth successive Premier point, supplied by Callanan, made it 2-14 to 0-18 in favour of the All-Ireland champions at the three-quarters stage.

With 8,376 watching these Munster giants do battle, the wind-assisted hosts had led by double scores after 31 minutes, 0-12 to 0-6, but Tipp goals before the break from Callanan and John McGrath meant the Rebels lead was narrow at the short whistle, 0-14 to 2-6.

In the end, the unerring accuracy and steely temperament of Horgan was the difference between the teams.