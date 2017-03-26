FL1: Breffni men deny Kingdom late on 26 March 2017





Cavan's Conor Madden gives chase to Adrian Spillane of Kerry.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cavan's Conor Madden gives chase to Adrian Spillane of Kerry.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cavan 1-10

Kerry 0-13

Sean Johnston’s 72nd minute free saw Cavan secure a late draw against Kerry and hugely boost their survival hopes in Division 1.

Before 8,000 fans on a glorious afternoon at Kingspan Breffni Park, the hosts got some massive contributions from the bench in the second-half to gain an unlikely result against the Munster champions, who have saw their league final aspirations all but dashed.

Paul Geaney’s frees helped the Kingdom lead by two at half-time but they should have been behind to a wasteful Breffni side which tallied 10 wides in the opening 35 minutes

Dara McVeety’s goal catapulted Cavan in front early in the restart and despite the visitors registering four unanswered scores in the final 15 minutes or regulation, they were able to grab late scores subs Joe Dillon and Johnston to stay very much alive in the relegation battle heading into next weekend.

Cavan captain Killian Clarke had his side up and running after four minutes with an excellent individual point before Niall Clerkin erased Paul Geaney’s free and full-forward Conor Madden put the Blues two to the good on 10 minutes.

Darran O’Sullivan got an early introduction for the visitors a minute beforehand after Kevin McCarthy picked up a black card and the hosts would also lose one from their starting pack when corner-back Killian Brady saw black for a trip which saw Jason McLoughlin introduced to the fray.

Two Geaney frees in the meantime drew the sides level and there was no separating them after 20 minutes as Donnchadh Walsh cancelled out Gearoid McKiernan’s first of the afternoon.

Cavan should have at least restored their two-point advantage but saw efforts from Martin Reilly, Dara McVeety and Gerard Smith all drop wide and it allowed their opponents to stroll in front.

Geaney’s fourth free punished some more indiscipline at the back from the Breffni men and a fine point via Jack Barry had the Munster champions going in at the break 0-6 to 0-4 ahead, despite very much a below par opening 35 minutes.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan introduced Mackey and McDermott to the fray for the second-half and both would have a significant impact in gaining the home side a result.

Kerry sub Bryan Sheehan pushed his side’s lead to three early in the restart but McGleenan’s men would be in front within five minutes as a Madden free was backed up by McVeety latching on to Mackey’s brilliant delivery and lashing home a goal which drew a mighty roar from the home crowd.

Sheehan and McKiernan swapped frees before sub Barry John Keane put the Kingdom’s noses back in front as David Moran continued his brilliant display around the centre.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side had chances to extend their lead but - like their opponents in the first-half – ended up wasting them and it was the hosts that seized the opportunity to move two in front with a pair of frees from McDermott.

Mackey was instrumental during what turned into a hot spell for his team and teed up Ballinagh man McDermott for a two-point lead with less than 20 minutes left remaining.

Geaney (free) and Paul Murphy squared things again for Kerry prior to Jonathan Lyne smashing over Raymond Galligan’s crossbar to restore the visitors’ lead.

Cavan couldn’t come up with a leveller in the ensuing five minutes, as they looked set to rue all of their prior missed chances after Sheehan’s free doubled the Kerry advantage heading towards injury-time.

Sub Joe Dillon punched over a precious point to narrow the deficit to down to the minimum and in the closing stages Cavan dug their absolute deepest, drawing a free for sub Johnston to step up to the mark and covert from 40 metres.

Kerry had the chance to win it in the fourth minute of injury-time, but to the huge relief of the home contingent Geaney dropped it wide and Cavan held on for what could turn out to be a priceless point.