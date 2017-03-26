Witty Wexford twitter account keeps followers amused

26 March 2017

Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem

The Wexford footballers took an unmerciful hammering from Westmeath in Division 4 of the Allianz League today, but the official Wexford GAA twitter account still managed to keep spirits up with a number of witty tweets.

From a non-functioning scoreboard to an unlikely demand for DVDs of the game, the account operator was doing his best to keep followers amused in the face of the 24-point defeat. Already promoted before today's game, 'Banty' McEnaney's men will have an opportunity to put things right when they renew their rivalry with the Lake County in the Division 4 final at Croke Park on Saturday week.




