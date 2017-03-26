Witty Wexford twitter account keeps followers amused 26 March 2017





Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem

The Wexford footballers took an unmerciful hammering from Westmeath in Division 4 of the Allianz League today, but the official Wexford GAA twitter account still managed to keep spirits up with a number of witty tweets.

From a non-functioning scoreboard to an unlikely demand for DVDs of the game, the account operator was doing his best to keep followers amused in the face of the 24-point defeat. Already promoted before today's game, 'Banty' McEnaney's men will have an opportunity to put things right when they renew their rivalry with the Lake County in the Division 4 final at Croke Park on Saturday week.

The ground might be sponsored by @innovatecloud but there's hardly a real cloud in the sky. Wexford play in yellow jersies, Westmeath green. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

David Lynch, not the film director, gets a ninth point for Westmeath, it's 0-9 to 0-3. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Scoreboard malfunction continues, doesn't stop John Heslin pointing a free, 1-13 to 0-3. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

John Heslin runs through and pops a point, it's 1-18 to 0-4 and we might need 5 quick goals at the start of the 2nd half. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Halftime, Westmeath lead 1-18 to 0-4, time for a strong cup of tea and some tactical masterstrokes. Scoreboard also needs some love. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Ah lads! 2nd half opens with a goal after 20 seconds for John Heslin, score now is 2-18 to 0-4. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Wee bit of pulling and dragging down at the Clonard end. I think it's a dispute as to why the scoreboard isn't working. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Ah now, another goal conceded, 3-22 to 0-6. Not a lot of DVDs of this game will be sold. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

The scoreboard is back to much jubilation. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Aaaah! We miss a clear and rare goal chance. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017

Westmeath change, Noel Mulligan comes off for Cormac Boyle (not the St Martin's Coiste Secretary) — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 26, 2017