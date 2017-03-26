Witty Wexford twitter account keeps followers amused
Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem
The Wexford footballers took an unmerciful hammering from Westmeath in Division 4 of the Allianz League today, but the official Wexford GAA twitter account still managed to keep spirits up with a number of witty tweets.
From a non-functioning scoreboard to an unlikely demand for DVDs of the game, the account operator was doing his best to keep followers amused in the face of the 24-point defeat. Already promoted before today's game, 'Banty' McEnaney's men will have an opportunity to put things right when they renew their rivalry with the Lake County in the Division 4 final at Croke Park on Saturday week.