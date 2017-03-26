HL2A round-up: Barrowsiders and Glensmen set for final 26 March 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Dylan McIlwaine. Westmeath's Darragh Egerton goes for goal against Antrim.©INPHO/Presseye/Dylan McIlwaine.

Carlow and Antrim will contest the Division 2A final after the last round of games was completed this afternoon.



The Barrowsiders go through to the decider unbeaten. Their excellent 4-24 to 0-11 defeat of Armagh at Dr Cullen Park sees them top the table, with eight wins from a possible ten and they are now preparing for a second successive final appearance. Sean Brennan (2), Chris Nolan and Seamus Murphy notched the Carlow goals. The Orchard County, meanwhile, are relegated on score difference as a result of the heavy defeat.

Antrim were beaten at home by Westmeath today - 0-20 to 1-15 - but progress to next weekend's final as runners-up, edging out Kildare.

In today's other 1pm throw-in, the Lilywhites got the better of London, 1-24 to 2-14, to draw level with Antrim on the final table but the Saffrons progress by virtue of their two-poont victory over Kildare in Round Three.