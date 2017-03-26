Cribbin pleased to be 'going up instead of down' 26 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tom Cribbin cut a contended figure after guiding Westmeath to promotion in style this afternoon.

After three successive relegations, the Lake County are on their way back up to Division 3 after hammering a depleted and already promoted Wexford by 24 points in Innovate Wexford Park. The counties will meet again in the Division 4 final at Croke Park on Saturday week.

"The team is in a great position," the Westmeath boss enthused when speaking to Midlands 103's Jack Nolan.

"We're getting a day out in Croke Park in two weeks' time in a league final. We're going up instead of down. The panel is stronger this year, it's a very, very good young panel so I think we're in a great position."

The Allianz League's top scorer John Heslin bagged another 1-10 and Cribbin gushed: "He's remarkable; he's just on fire at the minute. But it's the work-rate that's going on behind that to get the ball it up to John and get quality ball in is the difference."